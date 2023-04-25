Biden clings on to power: Confirms 2024 presidential bid

President Peter Mutharika’s age-mate, Joe Biden, has announced his 2024 presidential bid. Biden remains the oldest president in America’s history. The 80-year-old President will be 86 by the end of his second term, should he secure his re-election bid.

Biden, who is an age mate of Uganda’s president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is likely to face another old-guard, President Donald Trump.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

“No major Democratic challengers are expected to emerge, and Biden is likely to enjoy an easy path to his party’s nomination,” reports CNN .

Majority of Americans don’t want Biden to run

A majority of Americans don’t want Biden to run. According to a recent NBC News poll, 70% of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, do not want Biden to run again for president.

BBC’s North America editor, Sarah Smith , notes that the overwhelming reason given by those who don’t want to see him run again is his age.

Meanwhile, here at home, some members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are urging former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) to make a political comeback in the 2025 Malawi presidential elections.

Mutharika lost his 2020 re-election presidential race to Lazarus Chakwera, who had formed the Tonse alliance with Vice President Saulos Chilima. With Chakwera and Chilima’s support increasingly on the decline, Biden could potentially have another octogenarian in Malawi.

Biden has retained Vice President Kamala Harris, 58, as his running mate for his re-election bid.