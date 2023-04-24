Super League week two summary: Blantyre giants slay Soldiers

…Eagles’ feathers plucked…

The past weekend of TNM Super League action saw some of the league’s biggest hitters collide, rivalries renewed, and rising concerns amongst some of the clubs that had a great season last year.

Let’s summarize the just ended week in numbers:

Blantyre giants slain soldiers

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were in a demolition mode when they hammered Red Lions and Mafco FC to send a statement of intent in the new season.

Wanderers were the first to unleash their anger on the Zomba based military side with a comfortable 3-0 win courtesy of a hat-trick from red hot striker Christopher Kumwembe.

From the word go, the Nomads counter-pressed their opposition, and it was just a matter of time before they hit the ground running even though there was some resistance from the Soldiers.

Goalkeeper Clement Mlomba had kept them in the game with some series of saves, but he couldn’t do anything to prevent Kumwembe from finding the back of the net.

The win saw Wanderers maintaining their perfect start to the season.

On Sunday, Mafco FC was the next military side to face the wrath of the defending champions at Kamuzu Stadium.

Straight from their 1-1 draw away to Silver Strikers last week in the league opener, Bullets needed a win to Kickstart their title defense and they did so in style with an excellent performance especially in the second half where three quick goals completely unsettled Stereo Gondwe’s side.

The visitors had a better first half where they could be seen paying the ball at will, but to unlock Clyde Senaji’ led defense proved to be a humdinger for them.

It took Alick Lungu’s intelligence to put the hosts in the lead before the half-time break, and three more strikes followed in quick succession to hand Bullets a 4-0 win over Mafco FC.

The result moved Bullets second in the standings with four points from two games.

Troubling times for Lilongwe’s Kamuzu Barracks and Blue Eagles

Although Silver Strikers have flown the Lilongwe flag high this campaign, there is still room for worry for two of the city’s biggest clubs in Blue Eagles and Kamuzu Barracks.

After failing to win in their opening game last week, Eagles lost to the Central Bankers at home to remain winless despite finishing the 2022 season as runners-up.

This is a worrying set of results for a side with aspirations of winning the title after they lost it to Bullets last season.

For KB, they also fired blanks in their first game away to Ekwendeni Hammers in Mzuzu.

And on Sunday, they lost 3-2 to Dedza Dynamos. Their inability to keep opposition teams out means they are now only a point above the relegation zone.

Though it’s early to start panicking, these top teams should have continued from where they stopped last season.

If they continue struggling, it will be very difficult for them to repeat what they did last season when they chased Bullets for the title throughout the season.

New season, same old Civil Service United

Despite bringing in some new faces, it seems Civil will remain ‘Civil’ towards teams, and it doesn’t matter whether they are playing at home or away from home.

With everything at their disposal, the Servants continue to struggle, and on Sunday, they dropped two crucial points when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Extreme FC at home.

Based on previous statistics, Oscar Kaunda’s side always struggles in the opening matches and pick up in the second round, something which has seen them fail to make it into the top four.

If they continue struggling, it will be another long season for them. As big as they are, they should start winning

Dedza Dynamos have a fight in them

The rookies have turned Dedza Stadium into a no-go zone for any visiting team. The key secret for survival is the support they receive from their fan base who would leave everything behind to give molare to their boys.

On the pitch, the likes of Clement Nyondo and Promise Kamwendo have set the ball rolling with excellent performances, guiding the team to a hard-fought 3-2 win over KB.

If they continue winning at home, they will likely survive the chop again, something which other community teams have failed to do before.

Talking about revenue generated, Dedza Stadium has set a good example of a community team that is making more money to ease the financial burden, which would normally come for such teams.

Moyale Barracks need to find goal scoring boots asap

The soldiers have only scored one goal in two games, something very unusual for the Northern Region giants.

Failing to beat Karonga United and Ekwendeni Hammers is something that they need to be concerned with considering that they will be meeting giants very soon.

Just like last season, the Soldiers have struggled to take off, and the biggest concern is their failure to win at home in succession.

What will happen if they start traveling? The sleeping giants from the North need to wake up if they can at least challenge for honors this season.

