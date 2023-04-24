Karonga has new facility for non-communicable diseases

Karonga District Hospital with financial assistance from Partners from World Diabetes Patients has a new facility that will be used to offer services in treating Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as Diabetes, Asthma, among others.

Speaking Saturday in an interview, District Coordinator for NCDs for Karonga, Luckson Chiphiko, said the facility is designed to improve service delivery of people suffering from NCDs.

“The structure has enough space to ensure patients’ privacy. It will reduce congestion and patients will not be covering a distance to get drugs from the pharmacy, as all services will be provided within the facility,” Chiphiko said.

He further said the structure is a solution to some of the challenges the district’s main hospital was facing in serving people with NCDs such as mental illness, Stroke, and Sickle cell.

One of the patients at the hospital, Tryness Msowoya expressed gratitude towards the initiative saying the structure will go a long way in decongesting patients at the hospital.

“We are also excited that the new structure has a waiting bay for health services’ clients as they wait for doctors to attend to us,” Msowoya said.

Reported by Tawonga Chisale

