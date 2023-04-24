Former DPP Kayuni demands K300 million from Chatinkha

Former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni has demanded K300 million from politician Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma over a Facebook post.

Kayuni through his lawyer George Jivason Kadzipatike has written a demand letter to Chatinkha.

According to the letter, in a Facebook post on 20th April this year, Chatinkha alleged that Kayuni who is Principal Secretary for Ministry of Homeland Security politician was driving a car with no number plates.

“Gululi ndi (I met) Steve Kayuni breaking the law by driving a vehicle without number plates, what example is he setting. Silly boy,” Chatinkha posted.

The lawyer Kadzipatike said in the letter that the claims in the Facebook post are false since Kayuni’s vehicle uses a vehicle with a number plate.

He added that Chatinkha’s post means that Kayuni is a criminal who breaks the law by using a vehicle with no number plate. Kadzipatike further said the post claims that Kayuni is setting a bad example and is silly.

“As such damage caused by your publication to the reputation of our client is immense,” the letter says.

Chatinkha has since told the local media that she has instructed her lawyers to handle the matter.

Kayuni was Malawi’s DPP between 2021 and January this year when he was fired by President Lazarus Chakwera for “unsound management of a personal grievance” following a report by a Commission of Inquiry into the December 6, 2022 arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma.

