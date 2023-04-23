Rising musician Yonzo B back with new song Nde

Rising Malawian musician Yonzo B, real name Yona Chimaliro, is back with a new love song called Nde.

Yonzo B released both audio and visuals for the song last week and many people have praised the video for the quality and the creativity that was used in the video making it unique and appealing to the eye.

In the song, Yonzo B takes the place of a man who says he has found the perfect girlfriend who is loyal to him.

Speaking to Malawi24, Yonzo B said he is so passionate about music and despite facing challenges he never lost his love for music and he continued to work tirelessly towards his dream of becoming a successful artist.

Yonzo B added that dedication and commitment is what has taken him to this level and he thanked all his fans in Malawi who are showing support to him.

“My new song Nde is already trending on the internet and local television stations. I am really grateful for the support I have received from my fans here in Malawi and I will try to be giving them what they deserve,” said Yonzo B.

