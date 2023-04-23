People who attended St John of God Centre eligible for compensation

Aidan

People who attended St John’s of God Centre in Mzuzu are being asked to join a case in Ireland which could see them get for compensation for improper treatment at the hands of a Catholic Brother, Aidan Clohessy.

This is according to a statement published in the Malawi News of 22 April by Coleman Legal regarding a case in the Irish Courts.

It says any person who spent their childhood in Mzuzu and was affected by Brother Aidan of St John of God Centre should call Coleman Legal.

The statement adds that the people should be between the age of 19 and 38 .

“If you received food, work or education from St John of God’s brother by the name of Brother Aidan.

“If you were in receipt of improper treatment by Brother Aidan, you may be able to claim financial compensation by joining a law case being taken in Ireland by many young men who say that they were badly treated by Brother Aidan over long periods of time,” the statement says.

Coleman Legal has urged affected people to call them on 0988 780 188.

They say the call will be in the strictest confidence and privacy.

Aidan, who is a Catholic Brother, is accused of sexually abusing children in Malawi where he worked between 1993 and 2012.

It was revealed in 2018 that Br. Aiden “would collect vulnerable and young men from the streets and allowed them to stay in his home, where he would watch them shower.” There were also allegations of beating and inappropriate contact.

The first serious child-abuse allegation was made against Br. Aidan Clohessy in 1985 in Ireland which unfortunately went unreported at that time.

The Irish press reported last year that Aidan was set to go on trial in 2024 charged with indecently assaulting four boys at a school where he was principal.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24