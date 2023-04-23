One-year-old child drowns in Zomba

A one-year-old girl identified as Femia Chipwere has drowned in Thondwe River at Chilema Village in Zomba District.

Zomba Police Station Publicist Aaron Chilala said that in the morning hours of Friday, Chipwere in the company of her 7-year-old sister went to the said river to wash clothes.

Chilala added that in the course of washing clothes, Chipwere tripped into the river and got washed away by the running water.

“The deceased’s elder sister shouted for help but when people came to her rescue, she was already dead,” he said.

He added that the matter was reported to the village headman who later informed the Police who rushed to the scene accompanied by medical personnel from Pilimiti Health Centre.

Postmortem examination conducted showed that she died due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Chipwere hailed from Chilema Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba District.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising parents and guardians not to allow their children visit water bodies alone to avoid similar incidents.

