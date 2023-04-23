Mafco succumb to Bullet wounds as Dynamos beat KB

A brace each from Alick Lungu and Lanjesi Nkhoma inspired FCB Nyasa Big Bullets to a comfortable 4-0 win over Mafco FC at Kamuzu Stadium to move second in the log table.

Straight from their 1-1 draw away to Silver Strikers in the opening game last week, Kalisto Pasuwa’s side showed the Soldiers no mercy as they came hard on them, especially in the second half where three quick goals completely unsettled Stereo Gondwe’s side.

Bullets, however, had a first half to forget as they played second fiddle to the visitors who seemed to be in control and had numerous chances created, but they failed to find the back of the net following Richard Chimbamba’s heroic saves.

Bullets’ opening goal came in the 13th minute through Lungu, who produced a thunderous shot, 30 yards out of Blessings Kameza’s goal to put his side in the league.

The lead should have only lasted for a few minutes as Zikani Sichinga created a shooting space and did so, but Chimbamba was equal to the task with a fantastic save.

Moments later, Sichinga was at it again, this time around, overpowering Kesten Simbi, but he slipped down as he was about to shoot when Chimbamba was already beaten in the line of duty.

With less than five minutes left to play, Bullets had an opportunity to double their lead when Patrick Mwaungulu’s cross found Nkhoma in the box, but the winger failed to shoot from the edge of the six-yard box after he was blocked by Paul Ndhlovu and that was all for the half.

In the second half, it only took seven minutes for Bullets to double their advantage.

Nkhoma got the better of Ndlovu before forcing the defender to handle the ball for Bullets to be awarded a penalty by referee Gift Chicco.

Nkhoma stepped up and scored to give Bullets a 2-0 advantage.

Few minutes later, it was 3-0.

Lungu, who was a marvel to watch throughout the match, produced another stunning strike to beat Kameza who could only see the ball rolling into the net.

And the riot was completed before the 65-hour mark through Nkhoma who was found unmarked in the penalty box before slotting past Kameza, 4-0.

The People’s Team should have had more goals but Ephraim Kondowe and Righteous Banda missed some goal scoring chances towards the 80th minute mark.

Nkhoma was also denied by Ndhlovu’ clearance when Mafco’s defense was caught napping in the line of duty.

In the end, Bullets registered their first league win and moved second into the standings with four points, two behind their rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

At Dedza Stadium, goals from Clement Nyondo, Chifundo Mpinganjira and Ibrahim Sadik inspired Dedza Dynamos to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kamuzu Barracks.

At one point, the match was 2-2 but Sadik scored from the spot with less than ten minutes left to play to ensure all the three points for Gilbert Chirwa’s side as they moved into third position win four points from two games.

As for KB, the defeat means they are yet to register a win after they played out to a goalless draw away to Ekwendeni Hammers last week.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Ekwendeni Hammers and Moyale Barracks played out to a goalless draw while Civil Service United and Extreme FC also shared one point a piece following a 1-1 draw at Civo Stadium.

The servants scored through Binwell Katinji whilst Chifundo George scored for the rookies.

