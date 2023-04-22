TNM Super League week two: Day one review

The Kyungu Derby between Karonga United and Chitipa United ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Karonga Stadium.

The visitors were the first to hit the back of the net through Mabuchi Msiska early in the game, but Sherrif Shamama leveled before the half-time to make it 1-1.

In the final half, Saulosi Moyo gave the hosts a lead just after the half-hour mark, but the visitors leveled with less than two minutes to go before the full-time whistle through Ramadan Ntafu to return home with a point.

This was Karonga United’ second successive draw after they also drew 1-1 with Moyale Barracks in their first league match of the new campaign.

As for Chitipa United, this was their first point following their first game defeat away to Mafco FC, in which they lost 2-1.

At Balaka Stadium, early pacesetters Mighty Mukuru Wanderers consolidated their position at the top of the TNM Super League with a 3-0 hammering of Red Lions at Balaka Stadium.

Red hot striker Christopher Kumwembe became the first player in the 2023 season to score a hat-trick for Wanderers who have now scored five goals in two matches, with four of the goals coming from the former Civil Service United forward.

From the word go, The Nomads were on a mission as they piled more pressure on the hosts’ defense but goalkeeper Clement Mlomba was very outstanding as he kept on producing some series of saves to frustrate the Lali Lubani boys.

But with less than ten minutes left to play, Kumwembe finished off a Wisdom Mpinganjira’s brilliant cross into the box to give his side a half-time lead.

In the second half, Mpinganjira was at it again as he assisted Kumwembe with his second goal following a brilliant work from the visitors who dominated possession throughout the match.

Kumwembe completed his hat-trick moments later when he was found at the receiving end of a Stanley Sanudi’ brilliant pass.

He was later named man of the match. The Nomads have six points from two games.

Elsewhere, Bangwe All Stars and Mighty Tigers played out to a goalless draw at Mpira Stadium.

The overhyped ‘mini-derby’ failed to live to its billing as both teams could not produce something extraordinary in the entire 90 minutes of the match.

It was a disappointing result for the rookies who are yet to register a win, having dropped two points to Dedza Dynamos in their first league match last week.

As for Tigers, the result sees them climbing up to third with four points after they won their first match against Extreme FC last week.

The action continues on Sunday with some exciting fixtures across the country.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will host Mafco FC at Kamuzu Stadium, whereas Dedza Dynamos will welcome Kamuzu Barracks at Dedza Stadium.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Ekwendeni Hammers will play Moyale Barracks whilst Civil Service United will entertain Extreme FC at Civo Stadium.

