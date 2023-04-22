TNM Super League second week preview

The 2023 TNM Super League season roared into action last week- and the action continues this coming weekend with a full round of exciting fixtures across the country.

Some teams are yet to pick up points while others are seeking back-to-back victories.

We preview week two of the top flight league.

Red Lions vs. Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

The setting is Balaka Stadium, where the Zomba based military side will host the Lali Lubani boys who are the current log leaders.

Red Lions, who had very poor pre-season results, surprised all the soccer fanatics when they walked out of Nankhaka Stadium with a point after they played out to a 1-1 draw away to Blue Eagles.

However, they are facing a side that is motivated and determined to do well following yet another sponsorship from Smile Insurance where MK150 000 will be awarded to man of the match in each and every winning game.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, who have a history of starting well but fail to maintain their form when the going gets tough, will fight for all the points to send a statement of intent to fellow title contenders, especially FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, who have been dominating for the past four seasons.

It will be an entertaining encounter between the two old foes.

Bangwe All Stars vs. Mighty Tigers

Another match worthy every penny between these two teams. The rookies, who were promoted to the top flight league after finishing as runners up to Bullets Reserves last season in the Southern Region Football League, have assembled a squad comprising of the experienced and youngsters, something which hasn’t been seen happening at clubs that have just earned promotions from the premier divisions.

Last week, the rookies just collected a hard earned point at Dedza Stadium, and they will push for their first win when they host Tigers, one of the three teams to have registered victories in the first week of the league.

Christopher Nyambose’s side were 1-0 winners over Chitipa United last week but they face a very difficult opposition in Bangwe All Stars, which has a majority of Bullets Reserves players who once tormented them last season when they faced off in the FDH Bank Cup.

Whatever happens on Saturday, football fanatics are assured of watching e very good game.

Blue Eagles vs. Silver Strikers

The two Lilongwe based sides will battle for points after they drop two points each in their first league matches last week.

The Area 30 based side was held to a 1-1 draw by Red Lions whilst Silver had to come from behind to draw 1-all with Bullets at Bingu National Stadium.

Eliya Kananji’s side recorded back-to-back victories over the area 47 based side for the first time in years, but Peter De Jhong has vowed to avenge those two defeats as he has set his eyes on ending Bullets’ dominance in the league.

The only way for them to prove all the doubters wrong is to beat Eagles, a team that finished as runners up to Bullets last season.

As for Eagles, they would try to continue from where they stopped last season after they struggled previous season when they survived relegation on the final day of the season with a 1-3 win over Wanderers.

Karonga United vs. Chitipa United

A min derby between two rival districts represented by the two teams. This battle will be witnessed at Karonga Stadium where the visitors have never registered a win over the hosts.

Karonga United played to a 1-1 draw away to Moyale Barracks whilst their opponents lost 2-1 away to Mafco. The two teams have scores to settle as they search for their first wins this season in the elite league.

Sunday, 23rd April, 2023

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs. Mafco FC

While it is still early days, the defending champions have not started well as expected. Let’s say they were not off to a flying start as anticipated by many when they were forced to a 1-1 draw away to Silver Strikers last week.

However, Bullets turned Kamuzu Stadium into a no-go zone, the only side that went the whole of last season unbeaten at home and only a single league defeat in more than eight years.

They know that dropping more points will give an advantage to their fellow contenders, and they will definitely go for the kill to collect all the points.

However, they are facing a side that has given them tough times regardless of where they are meeting.

In the last six meetings, Bullets recorded three wins, two draws, and one loss.

Ironically, Bullets’ unbeaten league run last season ended by Mafco, making Sunday’s game an exciting one where the hosts will come hard to avenge that loss.

Surely, it’s a game that will live to its billing.

Ekwendeni Hammers vs Moyale Barracks

One of the four ‘mini-derbies’ in the top flight league. They all dropped two points in the opening week, and they will go for all the points when they face off at Mzuzu Stadium.

The hosts fired blanks in the goalless draw at home to Kamuzu Barracks whilst Moyale Barracks surrendered their first half lead to draw 1-1 with Karonga United.

They have both assembled strong squads, and they surely give every soccer fanatic a weekend to remember.

Civil Service United vs. Extreme FC

Another derby between two teams lost their opening games to Wanderers and Tigers FC, respectively. On paper, the Civil Servants have assembled a very promising squad, but to transform the squad into a winning team has always been a challenge to Oscar Kaunda, who took over from Franco Ndawa. The Lilongwe based side needs to bounce back, but they are also facing a side hungry for results.

Both teams Civo Stadium as their venue, something that will make Sunday’s match very interesting to watch.

Dedza Dynamos vs. Kamuzu Barracks

Last season’s bronze medalists face another ultimate test after they survived Ekwendeni Hammers’ scare last week. In all fairness, KB have. assembled one of the strong squads in the league, but that will depend on how they will perform at Dedza Stadium, one of the most difficult venues to visit ever since Dedza Dynamos got promoted to the top flight league at the end of 2020/21 soccer season in the Chipiku League.

Dyanamoa, who drew 1-1 with Bangwe All Stars at the same venue, will be looking forward to their first win whilst the Soldiers will also be fighting for all the points having dropped points away to Ekwendeni last week.

The venue will be packed to the fullest, but it will take more than that for Dedza Dynamos to secure a victory against a side that finished third last season.

The second week promises more fun, laughter, pain and agony, especially to those who will drop points as the battle for points takes center stage in the top flight league. Enjoy the talent.

