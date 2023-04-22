Kyungu sons battle for supremacy

Karonga United will host Chitipa United this afternoon at Karonga Stadium in the Kyungu Derby.

As both teams are under Paramount Chief Kyungu, the game has always gained momentum on who will be crowned the prince of the town.

Speaking to the media, Kondwani Ikwanga, coach for Karonga, said that he is expecting a good game.

“We are expecting a good game and my boys are very much ready for this match, as you know we are coming from an away fixture in which we collected a single point and we want to make sure that we collect maximum points this weekend,” he said.

His counterpart, Mcdonald Nginde Mtetemera said that his boys are now ready to fight for the win and he asked supporters to come in large numbers.

“My boys are ready for the game as I said last time that my boys played very well against Mafco but scoring was the problem so I am expecting to continue from that momentum and grab maximum points as we have worked out much on finishing with the boys,” he said.

Sports Analyst, Donald Kachere, said that he is expecting a good game.

“Lets expect a good game as you know both will be fighting to have bragging rights of the town and most of the times this match it doesn’t see who is in form or not so it will be a 50-50 affair between the two sides,” he concluded.

Karonga United have never beaten Chitipa United in 4 attempts they have faced each other in the league while Chitipa have one win as the rest were draws.

