Idana’s goal gives Silver win over Eagles

Chimwemwe Idana scored his first goal for Silver Strikers as the Central Banker’s beat Blue Eagles to collect their first maximum points in 2023 Tnm Super League at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Blue Eagles head coach Eliya Kananji made two changes from last week’s 1-1 draw with Red Lions at the same venue Nankhaka Stadium.

Silver Strikes head coach Peter de Jongh also made two changes from the 1-1 draw with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu Stadium last Saturday.

Chimwemwe Idana opened the scoreline just a minute from kick-off, finishing from the rebound after Stain Davie’s shot was saved Eagles goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

In the 35th minute of the game, Idana had a chance to double the lead but he missed a man to man chance.

Blues Eagles who lacked coordination also had chances through Gilbert Chirwa and Micium Mhone.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men after Silver defender Nickson Mwase and Eagles captain Shumacker Kuwali received red cards following the fight between the two players.

In the second half, Eagles made a double substitution, bringing in Trouble Banda and Lanken Mwale for Micium Mhone and Tonic Viyuyi respectively.

Eagles also introduced Blessings Tembo for Richard Rapson.

Tembo and Banda changed the tempo of the game for Eagles. In the 80th minute, Tembo set a brilliant pass for Lanken Mwale to score but Mwale was caught offside.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of Silver Strikers. The Central Banker’s now have four points from two games.

Speaking after the match, Silver head coach de Jongh was happy with the performance of his players.

Eagles assistant coach Mathews Sibale accepted the defeat saying his boys were second on the ball on Saturday afternoon.

Blue Eagles have one point from two games the played in the 2023 Tnm super league season.

By Ernest Gama