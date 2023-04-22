FAM appoints Mabedi as Flames caretaker coach

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Flames Assistant coach and Under 20 Head Coach Patrick Mabedi as Flames Caretaker coach until September 2023.



The FAM Executive Committee first meeting of 2023 currently underway in Salima has resolved to engage Mabedi in acting capacity to fill the void following the departure of Mario Marinica whose contract was not renewed.

Mabedi will see the team through the two remaining 2023 AFCON Qualifiers against Ethiopia in June and Guinea in September as well as the COSAFA Cup in May.

In the meantime, FAM will immediately embark on the process to recruit a full time Flames Head coach.

FAM has settled for Mabedi to ensure continuity as he has been in the National teams structures for close to four years. He has served as Flames assistant coach since May last year and has been in charge of the Under 20 since 2020. He was also an Assistant Coach to Eddington Ng’onamo in 2013.

The former Flames captain is one of the few local coaches with top international exposure having coached in South Africa including a stint with Primer Soccer League giants Kazier Chiefs.

Source: FAM