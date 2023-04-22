Concerned youths pen ACB over enumerator recruitment process

A grouping called ‘Concerned Youths from Karonga’ has written the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB ) to suspend trainings currently underway in various venues in Karonga for the post of Enumerators.

According to the letter we have in possession, the concerned youths are questioning the criteria the council used in recruiting Temporary Enumerators by the council.

“We feel that we are individuals deserving this position but the process of recruitment was not conducted as expected. When we applied for the positions, there was no any call for interviews for those who applied, but instead some individuals were called to go and report for duties with their certificates, National IDs and Smartphones. We suspect foul play was involved in the recruitment process because the information we have is that among those considered there are some individuals who did not even apply, relatives to those in power, overaged individuals and some who holds positions in different offices.” reads part of the letter

Speaking to the media, Leader of the Concerned Youths Chimwemwe Bota said that they are saddened by the alleged abuse of power and they will not rest until justice is served.

“This is a worrisome development we used our own resources to apply for this vacancy and yet we just hear that people are conducting trainings on the same job that we applied yet there was no any proper communication for people to attend interviews, so as concerned youths we have written ACB to look into the matter because we are not satisfied with the recruitment process,” he said.

Chimwemwe Kaonga, one of the concerned youths who was sent back from training after being called in said that he is very much disappointed by the people responsible for recruiting Enumerators for the survey.

“I was called in on Monday to come and attend the training but to my surprise when I reached at the venue I was told to communicate with the one who called me of which I find it very unwelcome since I was called to attend the training so I smell something fishy because some of the faces I saw at the venue are already employed in different offices,” he said.

The concerned youths have also written The office of CCJP under Karonga Diocese, The District Commisioner and Paramount Chief Kyungu to assist them in looking into the matter so that justice should be served.

