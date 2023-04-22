Chakwera meets Uladi Mussa

President Lazarus Chakwera today met politician Uladi Mussa who was recently released from prison after being pardoned by the Malawi leader.

Chakwera with the First Lady Monica Chakwera this morning were at Muslim Sports Club Ground in Lilongwe for this year’s Eid Ul-Fitr prayers.

At the prayers, Chakwera was pictured together with Uladi Mussa who served as a minister in the Peter Mutharika administration.

Mussa was jailed in 2020 for corruptly awarding citizenships to foreigners when he was a former Minister of Homeland Security. During the Easter celebration earlier this month, he was one of 200 prisoners released from prison after being pardoned by Chakwera.

Today, the two met at the Eid celebration where the core messages dwelt on the key lessons drawn from the month of Ramadan namely; reverence to Allah, compassion for humanity, forgiveness and hard work.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera said these religious attributes permeate all sectors of Malawian society and form part of the nation’s value system.

“We always draw great inspiration from the muslim community in their contribution towards nation building. It, therefore, doesn’t come as a surprise to note that today’s prayers were held under a theme ‘A Better Malawi and Quick Recovery for Victims of Cyclone Freddy’ Together, we will rebuild Malawi stronger and better,” the president wrote on his Facebook page.

