Man cuts off woman’s hand in Ntcheu

A 26-year-old man identified as Naison Kamwendo has been arrested in Ntcheu for cutting off a woman’s hand after the woman blocked the man’s proposal for him to marry the woman’s 19-year-old daughter.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate says Kamwendo committed the offence on Thursday.

According to Ndiwate, the girl is a secondary school student but Kamwendo wanted to marry her

The teenager’s mother Charity Chailosi rejected the proposal saying the child should concentrate on school.

On Thursday, the girl went to school within the area of Traditional Authority Masasa in the district and Kamwendo was against this.

Ndiwate says Kamwendo went to Chailosi’s house with a panga knife where he cut off her left hand.

“Well-wishers rescued Chailosi and called Police who took her to Masasa Health Centre. She was later referred to Dedza District Hospital where she is receiving treatment,” she said.

Officers from Lizulu Police Unit arrested Kamwendo who appeared before court on Friday afternoon on charges of grievous harm.

