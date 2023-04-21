Chakwera applauds Salima Secondary School team

President Lazarus Chakwera today hosted Salima Secondary School Under 15 football team at State House in Lilongwe to congratulate the team for finishing third at the inaugural CAF schools African Football Championship in South Africa.

The team won bronze at the inaugural African Schools Championship in Durban, South Africa early this month.

Speaking at State House, President Chakwera commended the youngsters for their good work at the African Schools Championship, saying the school has put Malawi on the international map.

According to Chakwera when he heard what the Salima Secondary School team has accomplished for Malawi at this year’s African Schools Football Championship, he was overjoyed and beaming with pride because the news came at a time of tears, pain and loss for the Nation.

“What you youngsters have done by winning the bronze medal and 250 million Kwacha in prize money is no mean achievement, and I instructed the Minister of Youth and Sports to bring you here so that I could congratulate you in person.

“In fact, you are the first secondary school to be

hosted by me here at the Palace, precisely because

you have achieved something that has put our

country on the map across the entire continent of Africa. It is all the more impressive that you have accomplished this feat in the midst of your

studies and academic responsibilities, and I want

you to know that your school is proud of you, your country is proud of you, and yes, your President is proud of you,” said Chakwera.

He then encouraged the young players and all young people in the country to never stop believing in themselves and never allow negative words to come out of their mouth.

The President also thanked the teachers and coaches for the team, for believing in these young players.

In his remarks, Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire said through the Malawi Youth Games Programme they have produced a youthful team that was able to effectively represent the country at continental championship and was able to win a bronze medal, and this is not a small achievement.

Mkandawire also appreciated the team for representing the country in a manner that has brought a great joy to a suffering nation in the aftermath of Cylone Freddy.

He then advised the lionhearted youngsters to continue projecting a victorious demeanor both on and off the field so that they continue excelling in all areas of their lives.

The Minister also thanked Football Association of Malawi for material and technical support to the team and NBS Bank for gifting the boys in response their appeal.

Speaking at the event, Malawi School Sports Association (Massa) President Blackson Kalamula said the youngsters defied all odds to win bronze and the tournament was a good platform for their exposure.

He appealed to President Lazarus Chakwera to consider putting the players on bursary as they struggle to pay school fees.

For finishing third at the CAF tournament in South Africa, the Malawi team received K150 million. The team also got K75 million for finishing as runners-up during the regional qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium.

Meanwhile, NBS Bank Limited has opened complimentary accounts for all the players in the team with a starting deposit amount of 100,000 kwacha each, but they will start accessing the money when they turn 18.

