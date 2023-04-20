Driver arrested after crash involving truck with abnormal load

The vehicle Kamowa was driving

Kasungu Police is keeping in custody a truck driver identified as Manuel Zakaliya aged 32 after his truck carrying abnormal load allegedly caused the death Steven Kamowa aged 25.

On April 16, 2023, Zakaliya allegedly caused death of Steven Kamowa, 25, who hailed from Chikuluti Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mponela in Dowa.

On the said date at around 21:45hrs, Zakaliya was driving an abnormal truck freight liner registration number BM 3669/NB 5438 whilst carrying an excavator on its low bed from the direction of Kasungu heading towards Lilongwe.

Upon arrival at Chinkhoma Trading Centre, near Kaporo Resthouse, while exchanging directions with an oncoming Toyota Hilux pickup, part of the excavator hit the offside part of the Toyota Hilux.

Due to the impact, the driver of Toyota Hilux sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while others sustained injuries.

Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police, Sub Inspector Joseph said after the accident, Zakaliya did not stop and fled to an unknown place and police launched a manhunt.

“I can confirm that the driver has been arrested. He fled to unknown destination until on April 18, 2023 when he surrendered himself to Bua Police Unit.” Kachikho said.

Zakaliya has since been charged with causing death by reckless driving and will appear before court soon to answer the charge levelled against him.

Reported by Esnath Kalawe

