Chakwera  pays tribute to Khondowe

President Lazarus Chakwera says Mathews Eliazere Khondowe who died on Tuesday aged 90 was visionary, development conscious, hardworking and lived his life with total humility, all of which are worth emulating.

The president was speaking today at Lingadzi CCAP church during a send-off service for the late Khondowe who died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Chakwera said the personality portrayed by the late Khondowe is worth emulating by all Malawians if the country is to develop.

He cited structures erected by Khondowe in Lilongwe which add beauty to the city to-date and those he constructed in all the farms he owned which service the surrounding communities with basic social needs such as medical and education.

Speaking on behalf of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod, Vice Moderator Reverend David Zembeni described the late Khondowe as a devoted servant who committed his life to the ministry and championed multiple developments within the synod.

Moza Zeleza, a representative of the bereaved family thanked the president for being with the Khondowe family throughout the mourning period saying the gesture has offered the much needed comfort to the bereaved family.

