Mzimba caregivers decry poor state of classrooms

Some caregivers in Mzimba Community Based Care Centres (CBCCs) have complained of poor state of classroom structures in their centres, saying the classrooms are not conducive to the learning of children.

Speaking on Monday during a District Nutrition Coordinating Committee (DNCC) visit to some centres, one of the caregivers at Mayelele CBCC in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mzikubola, Salome Mwale said learners sit on mud floor as the room they use as classroom has no cement floor.

Mwale said they lack training on teaching and caring for younger ones hence appealed for training and an honorarium for their upkeep.

Group Village Headman, Mayelele Jere said Feed the Children has been providing food packs for porridge to ensure learners eat at the CBCC while Livingstonia Synod provided some bags of cement and lime and appealed for more support.

Mayelele CBCC has 45 learners and 10 teacher volunteers.

Reported by Joel Phiri