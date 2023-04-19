Mchacha challenges Mutharika

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted an injunction to former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha restraining DPP President Peter Mutharika from firing him.

The injunction which has been obtained today restrains Mutharika from implementing the decision to fire Mchacha.

This week, the DPP announced that it has fired as DPP Regional Governor for the South, effective April 14.

The party has since replaced him with Thompson Kamangira.

Over the weekend, the party introduced Kamangira in Blantyre where the new regional governor endorsed Mutharika as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2025 presidential elections.

Reports indicate that Mchacha who served as a cabinet minister in Mutharika’s administration refused to endorse Mutharika candidacy hence his removal.

Mutharika is yet to announce whether he will contest in the 2025 elections or not but has been claiming that people want him to return to the presidency.

In an interview with local media earlier this year, Mutharika said he will announce his decision before the DPP holds a convention in July.

At the convention, DPP members will elect a president who is also expected to represent the party in the 2025 elections. DPP members who expressed interested in the presidency position include former ministers Kondwani Nankhumwa and Joseph Mwanamvekha as well as former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, Dalitso Kabambe.

