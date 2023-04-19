Afreximbank to provide K950 billion for construction of industrial park, says Malawi Govt

Banda (2nd from L) and Afreximbank officials in Blantyre today

Malawi Government says African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will provide US$950 million (over K950 billion) for construction of industrial parks at Matindi in Blantyre and Area 55 in Lilongwe.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Simplex Chithyola Banda has revealed this in Blantyre today.

He added that industrial sites will also be constructed at Dunduzu in Mzuzu and Chigumula in Blantyre.

“We would like to make sure that every region has an industrial park,” said Chithyola Banda after visiting Matindi site today

Afreximbank Director of Export Development, Oluranti Doherty, said the bank stands ready to support Malawi to develop industrial parks in order to spur economic growth.

The claims about the investment come months after Government announced that it would get a US$6.8 billion (about K7 trillion) grant from Bridgin Foundation, an organization which is said to be based in Belgium.

However, months after the deal was signed, projects under the grant are yet to take off amid reports that the grant is a scam and Government funded accommodation and transport costs for Bridgin officials when they came to Malawi in December.

Follow us on Twitter: