Nigerian Community donates to Cyclone Freddy survivors

Nigerians who are doing different businesses in Malawi have donated food and non-food relief items worth K10 million to survivors of Cyclone Freddy in Phalombe district.

The donation has benefitted over 100 households in traditional authority Chiwalo and sub-traditional authority Maoni in the north east of the district.

In an interview, Chairperson of the Nigerian community in Malawi Stanley Egeonu emphasized the need for Africans to be helping each other in times like of disaster saying the African continent has the potential of uplifting livelihoods of its people.

“Africans are one and if something of this nature happens we need to help one another hence we came together and gather all these items to help our brothers and sisters in Phalombe,” he said.

Parliamentarian for Phalombe North East Constituency, Dennis Namachekecha, applauded the Nigerians for hearing his plea and request by responding with the items which he said will make the beneficiaries starting over again.

“Things such as rolls of plastic sheets are going to help these people to make temporary shelters as they will move out of the evacuation camps of which will give space to our learners to resume their classes which were disrupted by the disaster.

“Let me thank the Nigerian community for this support, people had no food as they lost theirs during the disasters and we don’t take this help for granted,” he said.

Group Village Head Chiwalo expressed his happiness over the support but he was quick to ask for more from well-wishers saying things are lacking many necessities including food.

He said: “We are thankful for this support as some of the affected will have something to eat but I am asking other well-wishers to come here and help us with mostly food.”

On her part, one of the beneficiaries, Mercy Dagalasi, applauded the Nigerians for showing love by giving them the relief items of which she said will address some of the problems which they have been facing since being hit by the disaster.

“We are facing so many problems and these items are the answers to some of the problems that we are facing, we are very grateful to these Nigerians for their support,” she said.

Some of the donated items are salt, sugar, likuni phala for the kids, soya pieces, maize flour, plastic sheets , clothes , just to mention a few.

