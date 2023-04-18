Communities ask for quality Chitipa-Ilomba Road

Communities in Chitipa District have asked government and contractors to construct a quality and durable Chitipa-Ilomba road, which they say is impassable during rainy season.

Community members made the call on Friday at Lwakwa Full Primary School during an awareness meeting organised by Victory, Vision, Sitbec and Goka joint venture – a consortium that is constructing the K34 billion road from Chitipa Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) road block to Kafola.

Lucy Silumbu from Masyesye village in the area of Senior Chief Mwaulambya noted that most roads that are being constructed these days are not durable due to poor workmanship.

“This is a busy road which goes up to Tanzania, so we need this road to be of high standard and durable,” she said.

The sentiments were echoed by Senior Chief Mwaulambya who said the road should be of international standards to match with the Tanzanian road at Mbirima Border.

Victory, Vision, Sitbec and Goka joint venture partner, Engineer Owen Kamwela assured the communities that the construction company will do a good work.

The 31 Km road, which passes through Chitipa North takes cross-border traders to Tunduma, a town in Tanzania.

Reported by Aliko Munde

