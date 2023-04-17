Thabo Bester: Nandipha ‘denied’ bail

Image: Twitter

Dr Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail today in the case involving her husband, convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester. She is facing charges of alleged murder, fraud, defeating the ends of justice, and aiding and abetting Bester’s prison break.

Magudumana is also charged alongside her father and three others, including former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara and prison camera installer Teboho Lipholo.

The aesthetician appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for her bail hearing. She sat next to her father, Zolile Sekeleni.

However, the magistrate ordered her to remain in custody until a formal bail application hearing scheduled for May 3 and 4 next month.

Meanwhile, her father is the only suspect among the accused who has been released on bail.

During the hearing, Dr Nandipha Magudumana wore a face mask and a Nike hoodie to create a balaclava to conceal her identity. However, the magistrate asked her to remove them so she could be properly identified for court records.

Her family was seen at the hearing today.

[WATCH] The court allows the states request to have Dr Nandi show her face. Wearing her wedding ring, Dr Magudumana pulls down her surgical mask and opens up her hoodie. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/EaezZvIPLw — Linda Mnisi (@LindA_MniSii) April 17, 2023

The family of #DrNandiphaMagudumana waiting for the father, Cornelius Sekeleni to come through these gates after being granted bail of R10 000.#SABCNews pic.twitter.com/PiMlN8CTM4 — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) April 17, 2023