Thabo Bester: Nandipha ‘denied’ bail

Apr 17, 2023 National 0
Advertisement
Dr Nandipha

Image: Twitter

Dr Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail today in the case involving her husband, convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester. She is facing charges of alleged murder, fraud, defeating the ends of justice, and aiding and abetting Bester’s prison break.

Magudumana is also charged alongside her father and three others, including former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara and prison camera installer Teboho Lipholo.

The aesthetician appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for her bail hearing. She sat next to her father, Zolile Sekeleni.

However, the magistrate ordered her to remain in custody until a formal bail application hearing scheduled for May 3 and 4 next month.

SAPS caught pants down: Charters Thabo Bester a private jet

Meanwhile, her father is the only suspect among the accused who has been released on bail.

During the hearing, Dr Nandipha Magudumana wore a face mask and a Nike hoodie to create a balaclava to conceal her identity. However, the magistrate asked her to remove them so she could be properly identified for court records.

Her family was seen at the hearing today.

Thabo Bester extradited to South Africa: ‘Malawi should give us Bushiri’￼

Advertisement

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.