Old Mutual to send outstanding staff to Germany

Financial services provider, Old Mutual Malawi) Limited says it will next month send 2022 top-performing staff to an all-expense paid offshore trip in Munich and Berlin in Germany.

This is according to Old Mutual Malawi Human Capital Executive Rex Kadzongwe who said the offshore trip have been arranged to pose as a token of appreciation to the 2022 top performers.

Kadzongwe explained that the trip to one of Europe’s exotic destinations is just one of many initiatives that the company is implementing to reward and motivate its staff.

“Our staff is our most valuable asset, and we believe in recognizing and rewarding their hard work and dedication. We are thrilled to offer this exciting incentive to our top performers,” said Kadzongwe.

One of the employees traveling, Sharon Mkandawire, who is the company’s Business Development Manager said she is excited about the company’s recognition of their hard work and dedication.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and I am so grateful for the recognition. It’s amazing to work for a company that values and rewards its staff and invests in their wellbeing,” said Mkandawire.

Others traveling include Solomon Mbizi, Grey Tewete, Limbani Msyamboza, Phillip Waluza, Steve Kachepa Mwafulirwa, and Brenda Mwale who will be accompanied by their spouses/partners.

The all-expenses-paid vacation which is awarded once every year, is just one of the many initiatives that the company has implemented to support its staff and it includes flights, accommodation, meals, and various activities.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24