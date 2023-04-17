Malawi Immigration Officer accused of fleecing passport applicants

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says Rodwell Mwenebanda, an Immigration Officer at Regional Immigration Office (North) allegedly charged two passport applicants K140,000 each instead of K90,000 per passport.

The bureau arrested Mwenebanda on 14 April following investigations which established that he received K140,00 from each passport applicant but issued receipts for K90,000 each which is the set fee for a 36-page passport.

“Rodwell Mwenebanda received K100,000 from the applicants (K50,000 each) for which no receipts were issued,” reads part of a statement by ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egritta Ndala.

Mwenebanda will be charged with misuse of public office under the corrupt practices act as well as theft and obtaining by false pretence under the penal code.