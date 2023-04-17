Chiefs ask for bridge after boat accident claims 9 lives

Chiefs in Traditional Authorities Mkanda and Dambe are asking for a bridge or a river-worthy boat to be used to cross the Rusa River which recently became centre of attention after a boat accident claimed nine lives at Mwelekera.

On Wednesday, a boat carrying people from Mkanda going to a funeral at Chinyonga in the area of Senior chief Dambe sank on the Rusa River claiming the lives.

According to group village head Mwelekera, the people from his area find it difficult to cross the river to go to the other side especially when the river swells up.

Concurring with his colleague, GVH Chinyonga from TA Dambe said there is a need for a bridge as the river is too long and there are no places where people can use to cross.

According to Mchinji District Commissioner (DC) Fred Movete, if a bridge has to be constructed on the river then it has to be big and it cannot be possible for a Council like Mchinji to construct the bridge but the Roads Authority can do it.

“What we can only do as a Council is to have reliable boats which we can operate and help the people to cross the river,” said Movete.

Reported by Vincent Khonje