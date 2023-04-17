All set for MCP MP Joshua Malango’s K15m trophy

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East Constituency Joshua Malango has introduced a K15 million trophy which is set to kick off this month end.

Malango disclosed the development on Sunday 16th April at Nanze Primary School, Traditional Authority Kaphuk when he distributed 28 balls to 28 teams from his constituency which are participants of the K15 million trophy.

He said the reason behind the distribution of the balls was to boost participating teams’ preparedness for the trophy and assured teams of more exciting packs in the 2023 edition.

“As usual the teams should expect more apart from receiving the balls. This time around in the 2023 edition we will also distribute the kits to teams that will qualify for semi finals and finals,”said Malango.

“We will also conduct Referee and Coaches clinics by trained Referees and Coaches from Malawi because we want a professional competition. The aim is to unearth hidden talent which some can even compete in the League,” said Malango.

He also mentioned that during the launch of this year’s edition, they expect to invite Minister of Sports, several ministers and sports administrator to grace the launch.

Malango said the trophy is aimed encouraging youth from his constituency to showcase talent and exploring the opportunities as well as one way of preventing them from bad behaviour.

The lawmaker has also revealed plans to introduce netball trophy school tournament, interdomination festival Choir competition as well as Cultural competition day in his constituency.

Meanwhile, the organising committee has conducted the draw which is comprised of four groups with 7 teams each and each group will produce top 4 teams to compete in round of 16 on knock out basis and the winning team will receive a trophy and monetary prize.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24