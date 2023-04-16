Everlasting Life Ministry Church awards six pastors with certificates

Everlasting Life Ministry Church has awarded six pastors with certificates after completing Bible studies under Adullam Bible Training institute.

Speaking at Everlasting Life Ministry Church headquarters in Zomba during the graduation, Apostle Joseph Ziba of Fountain of Victory International Church urged the newly certified pastors to put their Bible knowledge to good use wherever they will be sent to evangelize.

He therefore commended the Everlasting Life Ministry Church for training the pastors to evangelize to word of God.

Apostle Ziba said it was pleasing that the Everlasting Life Ministry Church also train women in tailoring saying this was ideal.

The church also awarded eight young women with certificates in tailoring and design after completing six weeks tailoring course.

The eight young women therefore received tailoring machines to see them venturing in tailoring and design to make the self-reliance and productive.

Everlasting Life Ministry Church, President and founder, Apostle James Chikopa said award of certificates to six pastors was evident enough that the church is growing wider.

He added that the Everlasting Life Ministry Church will open outstations in other districts to reach out to people with the gospel of Christ.

On tailoring and design, Apostle Chikopa expressed hope that the eight young ladies will venture in productive entrepreneurship to become self-reliance.

Everlasting Life Ministry Church has so far awarded 46 young ladies in tailoring and design and has provided them with tailoring machines since introduction of tailoring course two years ago.

One of the recipients of the Bible Training certificates, Pastor Noel Kuloya said the Bible course was ideal and has prepared them well in preaching words of God.

Follow us on Twitter: