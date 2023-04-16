Britain’s Got Talent: Ghetto Kids get golden buzzer

Ghetto Kids delivered an electrifying performance on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), leaving one of the judges, Bruno Tonioli, so impressed that he broke the rules and hit the Golden Buzzer halfway through their audition.

The dance group from Uganda stunned both the audience and judges with their performance.

BGT noted on their YouTube channel that Ghetto Kids’ impressive performance had a profound impact on the judges.

“Bruno couldn’t resist pushing his Golden Buzzer for these inspirational kids” midway through their performance.

Despite Tonioli’s reaction, the group kept dancing.

BGT’s lead judge, Simon Powell, noted that such a thing has “never happened” before on the show.

Aged between five and 13, the Ghetto Kids became famous for their YouTube dance routines and performed at the opening events of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They were founded by Daouda Kavuma in 2014 as the Triplets Ghetto Kids and hail from the Katwe slum in Kampala.

The Ghetto Kids also featured in French Montana’s music video for “Unforgettable,” and performed during halftime at a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) game against Reims at Parc des Princes in January 2023.

They have also been interviewed on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show.

With over 76 million YouTube views and more than half a million subscribers on their channel, the Ghetto Kids have captured the hearts of people worldwide with their amazing talent and inspiring story.