Moyale to host Karonga United as Super League kicks off

Moyale Barracks will host Karonga United at Mzuzu Stadium today as the Tnm Super League 2023 season kicks off.

The two teams’ back to back record shows Moyale taking the upper hand.

The two teams will face each other with new faces in their squads. Moyale have signed the likes of Henry Misinjo, Mphatso Kasonga, George Nyirenda among others while Karonga United also signed players but from second tier league.

Karonga United last bagged maximum points over Moyale at Mzuzu Stadium back in 2019 when Clement Nyondo who is now in Dedza Dynamos camp scored the only goal and they have failed to repeat the feat in their last two attempts losing both games.

Moyale Barracks have 9 wins over their fellow Northerners while Karonga have 3 with 4 games ending in stalemate.

Moyale Barracks Assistant Coach Prichard Mwansa said the team is ready to start the league in high note.

“There is hope we believe in our players. We have several new faces that will help the team this season and as Moyale Barracks we are ready to start the league with a win,” said Mwansa.

Karonga’s assistant coach, Luka ‘Bruno’ Milanzi, said his charges are ready to face the test.

“We had challenges like failing to score and the likes and I believe that as of now, we are in good shape, ready for the game,” said Milanzi.

Moyale Barracks ended 2022 season on Position 7 out of the 16 teams summit.

