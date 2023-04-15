Malawi Super League: Silver Strikers hold Bullets as Tigers, Mafco register wins

Silver Strikers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets played out to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon to officially kick off the 2023 TNM Super League season.

Defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets started their title defense with a 1-1 draw away to Silver Strikers on Saturday afternoon.

This is the second time in three years for Kalisto Pasuwa’s men to start their title defense with a draw as they were held to a goalless draw by Blue Eagles in the 2020/21 season but ended up winning the title.

Pasuwa maintained the team that defeated Mighty Mukuru Wanderers 2-1 in the Charity Shield last week but he was missing the services of Precious Sambani, Gomezgani Chirwa who are both recovering from their injuries whilst Hassan Kajoke is still working on his fitness having missed the pre-season sessions.

As for Frank De Jhong, he had no injury concerns and had Chimwemwe Idana playing against his former club after he was loaned out to the club from Mbeya City.

What happened

First, in more than eight years for Bullets to start their campaign with an away match to Silver Strikers, Pasuwa anticipated a very difficult game, but his charges were able to ease the pressure exerted by Idana.

The first five minutes saw the Central Bankers pressing in search of an early goal but Richard Chimbamba came to Bullets’ rescue when he denied Atusaye Nyondo from finding the back of the net from a well taken freekick by Duncan Nyoni.

From there, Bullets enjoyed an overwhelming possession through their fast wingers Lanjesi Nkhoma and Patrick Mwaungulu, who were causing havoc, especially where Mark Fodya was operating from as he struggled to contain the visitors’ pace.

Up to that stage, Maxwell Phodo had been trapped offside two times, and it seemed Silver had worked out on how to eliminate their former striker.

However, Nkhoma and Mwaungulu, Phodo’s partners in the three-pong attack, undid the Bankers defence in front of goal.

In the 32nd minute, Nickson Mwase intercepted a dangerous pass from Mike Mkwate to Nkhoma who was ready and steady to put the ball into the net.

Bullets gradually imposed themselves with a succession of attacks from the left channel. On numerous occasions, Bullets defenders stalked into the attack with overlapping roles. They both had chances in the firing zone after shaking off their markers.

The pressure finally paid off when Bullets’ class came to the fore, and Nkhoma provided the finishing touch for his first goal of the season. He was assisted by Lungu, who was a marvel to watch.

In the second half, the hosts took the match by the scruff of the neck and scored the equalizer three minutes after the restart.

Nyoni’s thunderous shot was saved by Chimbamba to concede a corner from which Mwase headed the ball into the net, 1-1.

Bullets’ response was swift but not impactful as they swept upfield with relentless attacks on the Bankers who, at this point in time, were attacking from all angles in search of the much needed goal.

Bullets’ midfield was in disarray, and this forced Pasuwa to bring on board Chawanangwa Gumbo, Stanley Billiat, and Chinedu Okafor for Mkwate, Phodo and Mwaungulu to try to regain control of the middle of the park.

But it was Gift Chunga who nearly grabbed Silver’ second goal when his powerful drive outside the penalty box was well saved by Chimbamba, who, in the space of three minutes, had saved Bullets from conceding a goal.

With less than twenty minutes left to play, Clyde Senaji produced a fantastic block to deny Chikondi Kamanga’ goal-bound shot for a corner kick. The Bankers had protested for a penalty, but Referee Godfrey Nkhakananga stood with his decision and awarded them a corner which they easily defended.

Nkhoma’s powerful shot in the 74th minute hit the post when Silver’ defense was caught napping in the line of duty following a brilliant work from Okafor.

It was a very passing football, with both players from the two teams playing a very passing game with ease, something which the fans applauded.

Anthony Mfune came in with eight minutes left to play and his first time involvement saw his shot outside the penalty box well saved by Charles Thom and in the end, the two teams had to settle for a draw.

At Chitowe Stadium, a strike in each half from Walusungu Mpata and Bernard Chimaimba secured all the three points from Mafco FC as they faced a resilient Chitipa United who were promoted to the top flight league last season.

The rookies scored their goal through Stimela Muyira.

At Mpira Village, George Chaomba’ first half strike was enough to inspire Mighty Tigers to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over newcomers Extreme FC who gave the Kanjedza based tough run for their money.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks and Karonga United played out to a 1-1 draw.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers scored their goal through Raphael Phiri while Josiah Duwa scored for the ‘Crocodiles’.

The action continues on Sunday with exciting fixtures.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will begin their 2023 campaign with a home game against Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium whilst last season’s runners up Blue Eagles will host Red Lions at Nankhaka.

At Dedza Stadium, Dedza Dynamos will host newcomers Bangwe All Stars, with Ekwendeni Hammers and Kamuzu Barracks facing off at Mzuzu Stadium.

