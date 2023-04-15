Chakwera calls for unity in fighting hardships rocking the country

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians to love each other and be united in fighting hardships which the country is currently going through.

He made the remarks Saturday when he addressed people who gathered at Katoto round about to see him off to Lilongwe.

“On top of other problems which the country was already facing, Malawi is now also facing hardships caused by adverse weather conditions. Lest be assured, government is working to address the situation,” Chakwera said.

He said considering the calamities which have befallen the nation, there is need for enhanced unity in addressing the situation.

“Let’s work together so that our country is no longer mentioned as an example of one of the poorest nations on the planet,” the President said.

He called on students who are in the country’s universities to actively take part in providing solutions which might help the country rise above some of the calamities.

The President advised government officials to serve the nation with integrity instead of focusing on enriching themselves.

Malawi Congress Party Vice President who is also Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire said Chakwera is demonstrating qualities of a good leader by working tirelessly to find solutions to the problems which are rocking the country.

Reported by George Mponda

