Bushiri partners Mulanje council to construct Namulenga bridge

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has partnered with Mulanje District Council to construct Namulenga bridge which got completely washed away due to floods induced by Cyclone Freddy.

The ECG Jesus Nation Church leader revealed about the partnership deal on Friday 14th April when he visited some of the villages which he adopted to appreciate progress of recovering process.

Prophet Bushiri said the rehabilitation of the bridge will enable him to ably reach out to other victims whose villages are unreachable due to the washing away of Namulenga bridge.

“We want to go into partnership with communities here and the Mulanje district council because there is one area where we cannot reach, this is the place we used the helicopter to deliver relief items.

“So, we have come here to see with the community and the council on how we can rehabilitate the bridge so that we should be able to pass with food items as we continue reaching out to victims of cyclone Freddy here,” said prophet Bushiri.

He further indicated that the project which is expected to take about three months will commence very soon after the council finalises all the necessary protocols.

Mulanje Council chairperson Thokozani Namoyo commended Bushiri for nodding to their request to have the bridge constructed again.

“The district council has no funds to construct back the bridge. So, after receiving a request from the communities, we approached Bushiri to help us and we are very grateful that he accepted our request,” reacted Namoyo.

He then assured the ECG leader that the council will make sure that the new bridge should be of high standard.

Prophet Bushiri also expressed satisfaction with the recovering process particularly to victims who received funds to reconstruct their houses after the cyclone left them homeless.

“We also came here to monitor the progress of the recovering process to people whom we gave some funds to rebuild their houses. So, I am encouraged and satisfied that the money has been used for its intended purpose,” added Bushiri.

One of the beneficiaries Eliza Adson from Wathuluwa village who received one million Kwacha to have her house rebuilt, thanked Bushiri for the gesture saying if it wasn’t for him she could have been homeless until now.

Adson who has four children, said she was first affected by cyclone Ana last year and that this year again she was completely made homeless and had no hope to build back.

Before proceeding to Namulenga, Major One as fondly called by his followers, donated clothes to floods survivors at Mkando where he encouraged victims to remain strong and have faith on God.

