20-year-old man dies after being hit by minibus

A minibus which police say was speeding overturned in Ntchisi yesterday and hit 20-year-old Tichitenji Samson who sustained severe head injuries.

Ntchisi police deputy spokesperson for Ntchisi Glory Kondowe says the motor vehicle, Toyota Town Ace minibus, was being driven by Beston Gama.

It was coming from the direction of Mponela heading towards Ntchisi with two passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Chiwaliwali Trade Centre, the driver lost control due to speeding and the vehicle swerved to the extreme right of the road where it overturned twice before hitting the young man.

Samson sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Ntchisi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers, Innocent Chinkhani and Christopher Mpambira, and the driver sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to Ntchisi District Hospital.

Acting Director of Health and Social Services for Ntchisi District Hospital Dr Yohane Mwale has told the local media that the two passengers and the driver are now in stable condition and have since been discharged from the hospital today.

