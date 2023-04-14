Nankhumwa asks Chakwera administration to introduce cash transfer for cyclone survivors

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked the Tonse Alliance administration to roll out cash transfer program targeting survivors of Cyclone Freddy for the next eight months so that they should be able to stand on their own.

Nankhumwa made the statement today in Parliament during the adjournment of 50th session of parliament which was also the end of 2023/2024 budget meeting.

In his speech, he said that a modest

100,000 Kwacha per family can go a long way to rebuilding their lives and apart from helping victims to stand on their feet, the cash transfer program would also help take some of the pressure away from the government in the medium term whilst a permanent relocation strategy is being worked out.

“Madam speaker, l am concerned that up to now, the government has not announced any comprehensive measures to help these people in the short, medium to long term. l know the explanation is that it is too early and the assessments are still taking place. However, there are so many issues that have to be sorted out in the the interim as we wait for the completion of a full assessments.

“There are also disturbing reports of donated items not reaching intended beneficiaries, a situation that is leaving victims in camps to go for days without food, a compound an already worse situation,” said Nankhumwa.

He then appealed to all survivors not to lose hope knowing that the country is currently going through enormous challenges.

On his part, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda commended Members of Parliament for taking time to provide support to people affected by the cyclone in their constituencies.

He also expressed gratitude to the August House for passing Disaster Risk Management Bill and being dedicated during meetings.

