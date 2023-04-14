FDH Bank reveals sponsorship of FDH Cup

… awards outstanding players, journalists, Bullets sweeps everything…

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has unveiled a new sponsorship package for the 2023 edition of the FDH Bank Cup at a ceremony that was held at Mpira Village in Chiwembe on Friday morning.

The financial services company first partnered with the Football Association of Malawi to sponsor the competition in 2020, but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that put all the sporting activities on hold for close to eight months.

The ceremony, which was attended by the FAM officials, FHD Bank officials, and journalists, also awarded outstanding players and journalists who did very well in its second edition.

From MK90 million, a season, which was committed by the bank to run the competition in the previous two editions, has been increased to MK120 Million.

The bank has also increased the prize money for the winner from MK25 million to MK30 million whilst MK700 000 is the new prize money for the regional winner from MK500 000.

Players’ individual accolades have also been increased to MK300 000 for the discovery of the tournament, top goal scorer, best player and the best goalkeeper, with MK100 000 allocated to every man of the match at the national level.

Outstanding journalists for the 2023 season will receive MK120 000 each from MK100 000 they have been receiving for the last two seasons.

During the event, the bank awarded FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC Reserve player Chikumbutso Salima, the discovery and best player of the tournament, whilst Richard Chimbamba was named best goalkeeper of the competition.

Babatunde Adepoju, who scored five goals for defending champions Bullets won the Golden Boot award.

Malawi24′ online sports reporter Andrew Cane Chilapondwa won the Onlime award, becoming the first journalist to defend the award for the second time running after winning it in the second edition

Bullets won the cup after beating their Reserve team 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium last year.

FDH Bank Cup is a tournament that has always been based on the idea of giving lower league and amateur teams a chance to compete with clubs from the top league for the cup.

In the second edition, Bullets Reserves and Extreme FC from lower leagues made it into the semifinals of the competition.

