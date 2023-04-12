Parliamentarians complain of potholes on Malawi roads

Members of Parliament on Tuesday expressed concerns over potholes on the roads and the slow progress of road construction in the country.

The Members of Parliament requested the Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara to consider addressing dilapidated road network in the country.

Nkhotakota Central Member of Parliament Peter Mazizi asked Transport and Public Works Minister to consider maintaining the M5 road saying it is in bad shape.

Commenting on the same, Ntchisi South Member of Parliament Ulemu Chilapondwa said the people of Kasungu, Ntchisi and Dowa are concerned with the slow progress of the M1 road.

In his remarks on the concerns, Minister of Transport Jacob Hara acknowledged the concerns and attributed most of the challenges to poor planning and construction in the past years.

”The concerns that were raised are all genuine because most roads are in bad condition, this is because of poor planning and poor construction in the past, but we are here to correct that, that is why we have the massive construction and rehabillitation of M1, M5 and many others and we are making sure we prioritize all important roads in the country,” said Hara.

The Minister further asked for more time for his ministry to work on some road projects saying road projects take time.

Reported by Tiyanjane Mandie Mambucha

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24