Ndine Emma set to release ‘The boy must be crazy’ EP

Zambian artist Ndine Emma, is set to release his highly anticipated ‘The boy must be crazy’ Extended Playlist (EP) this weekend.

Ndine Emma who was born Emmanuel Mekenali Phiri told Malawi24 that the highly anticipated ‘The boy must be crazy’ EP will be hitting the airwaves this coming weekend on 15th April, 2023.

The musician cum comedian said ‘The boy must be crazy’ EP, showcases his skills as a rapper and at the same time responds to many questions from the general public about his stand on various social matters.

The fresh talented rapper whose rhyming flow and delivery are both impressive and captivating, has encouraged the music fanatics to give an ear to the EP saying it is both entertaining and full of lessons.

“Oftentimes people question my position on various social matters; politics, religion, love and life in general. Whenever such questions are presented to me, I am restrained from bursting into impulsive elucidations to prevent confusing the questioner.

“For that reason on this incoming project, I have given my pensive melodious expressions on various affairs and if you open your mind up to take in these points I’ve enlightened, you might learn a thing or two from the little knowledge I have. But if you just hear without listening, your conclusion will be that THE BOY MUST BE CRAZY!” said Ndine Emma.

Meanwhile, Ndine Emma has released the official Cover Artwork of ‘The boy must be crazy’ which is already telling it all how sweetie and unique the EP will be.

Emmanuel ‘Ndine Emma’ Phiri is a fresh talent from high school turned comedian and many people watching his video skits on Social media have witnessed his come up and be part of his journey.

In July last year he surprised people when he showed his 6 side of artistry when he dropped his debut single titled ‘Nyimbo Yabene’ and later in December, he released ‘Mwana Maningi’ which is enjoying massive airplays.

