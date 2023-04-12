Kalipano Resort to commence operations under Sunbird next month

Sunbird Tourism says the Kalipano Country Resort in Dowa will commence operations by 1st May following a service provider agreement between Sunbird and Mtalimanja Holdings.

The agreement allows Sunbird to manage the resort which becomes the 10th property under the Sunbird Portfolio.

Kalipano facility has 54 rooms, three meeting rooms, bar, indoor restaurant, and offers a wide range of leisure facilities and activities that include; the magnificent Kalipano dam for experiential fishing, agri-excursions, outdoor swimming pool, water sports, two event gardens and a planned floating restaurant.

Sunbird Tourism has said in a statement that it is excited with this new venture that underscores the brand’s commitment to collaborating with local exceptional and inspiring entrepreneurs, as they continue to transfer exceptional skills and elevate the standards of tourism in Malawi.

“Sunbird Tourism continues to focus on the expansion of its footprint and brand extension through management contracts in order to ensure delivery of a rich and diverse tourism experience for our guests while leading the drive to position Malawi as the preferred tourism destination for economic empowerment and job creation.

“Through management contracts the Group intends to ensure that the product offer remains attractive for both the domestic and international markets, while continuing to target new markets,” the statement says.

It is also indicated that under the arrangement with Sunbird Tourism, Kalipano country resort will have the distinct advantage of leveraging Sunbird Tourism’s significant investment in people, products, processes and marketing in order to position the business for growth.

“The coming on-board of Kalipano ensures that the Sunbird brand is well positioned with a product that is aligned with current and emerging trends, and is a response to development of new markets focusing on responsible, sustainable, as well as community activity -based tourism.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu. It also has three popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Waterfront, Sunbird Livingstonia, Sunbird Nkopola, a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche.

Apart from that, Sunbird also owns Sunbird Kuchawe, an iconic mountain resort in Zomba.

