Three arrested for theft of relief items in Chiradzulu

Police in Chiradzulu have arrested three people for stealing relief items meant for Cyclone Freddy survivors at Malika camp in the district.

Chiradzulu Police public relations officer Constable Cosmas Kagulo identified the three as Enosi Majawa, aged 47, Haji Chibwana aged 35 and 44-year-old Wilson Chilambe.

According to Constable Kagulo, the three were arrested last Saturday on 8th April, 2023 after the police received a tip that some items at Malika camp were being stolen by individuals who posed as chairpersons of the committee in charge.

Acting on the tip, police were able to arrest the culprits and recover a substantial amount of relief items among them three bags of maize weighing 50 kgs each, four bags of maize flour weighing 50 kgs each along with one bag weighing 20 kgs, five packets of sugar, 5 litres of Kukoma cooking oil, one blanket and one big bag filled with assorted clothes and a mosquito net.

Kagulo said investigations are still ongoing to arrest other perpetrators involved in the theft as the suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of theft.

He added that the arrest serves as a reminder that the law will not tolerate such heinous acts, and that Chiradzulu Police is committed to ensuring that justice is served for the survivors of Cyclone Freddy.

Enosi Majawa comes from Useni village while Haji Chibwana hails from Malika village and Wilson Chilambe from Nangainde village.

