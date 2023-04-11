Thabo Bester Prison Break: Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father charged with murder

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Cornelius Sekeleni, and a former G4S employee, Senohe Matsoara, have today been charged with murder. The two are accused of killing a prisoner allegedly to ‘conceal’ a Prison Break of a convicted rapist and serial killer, Thabo Bester.

The notorious fugitive was apprehended in Arusha, Tanzania together with his alleged partner-in-crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, fondly known as Dr Nandi.

The celebrity aesthetician allegedly used a ‘stolen’ passport of fellow anaesthesiologist, Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani, popularly known as Dr Pashy.

“We have learnt, with great concern, through various media outlets, of the potential stolen identity of our founder, Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani by Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Dr Ntshani is seeking legal advice, and to the extent that these reports are true, the matter will be dealt with legally” reads a statement Ms Ntshani posted on her Instagram.

Plot Thickens: Nandipha found with 2 original passports

Questions have been raised about the circumstances surrounding Ms Ntshani and Dr Nandipha’s friendship and claims of the ‘stolen’ passport.

Citizen journalist, @IamMzilikazi, has called on the @HomeAffairs in South Africa to “make public the affidavit Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani submitted about her stolen passport” to ascertain its credibility.

It has now emerged that when she was apprehended in Arusha, security officers in Tanzania found Dr Nandipha in possession of two original passports. Both passports belong to friend Ms Ntshani.

Dr Pashy Ntshani, like Simon Peter, has denied ever being friends with Dr Nandipha or receiving money from the ‘couple-in-crime’.

As the plot thickens, media houses in South Africa that helped sell the Dr Nandipha brand have started cleaning their social media. Several media houses have deleted tweets and other social media posts about Dr Nandipha without providing the public with any reason.

Delegates from South Africa have now confirmed have now confirmed that the couple the Tanzania officials apprehended are Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana Sekeleni.

The couple has been moved to the Arusha Central Prison awaiting extradition.

More charges: The Prison Break plot

It is alleged Sekeleni and Matsaora helped scheme the Prison Break plot for Thabo Bester at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father arrested for murder over Thabo Bester’s prison break

The plot allegedly involved Dr Nandipha stealing 3 dead bodies from the morgue.

“It was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell”, reports The Citizen.

In addition to murder charges, Senohe Matsoara and Zolile Sekeleni are also facing charges of defeating the ends of justice, fraud and arson”.

The two were charged at the Bloemfontein Magistrates court. The case has been adjourned to 17 April, 2023.

To be continued…