Man jailed 10 years for stealing firearm from police officer’s house

Chisenjere First Glade Magistrate Court in Blantyre has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 10 years in prison for stealing a rifle and other items from a police officer’s house.

According to Chileka police public relations officer Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo, the convict has been identified as Davie Mtendere who committed the offence in January this year.

Sergeant Phillipo said the court heard through state prosecutor Inspector Ernest Mangwena that on 20th January night, the convict in accompany of two others who are currently at large, broke into a police officer’s house at Malora village known as Mayard.

It is reported that Mtendere and his accomplices stole a revolver serial number A29223, Sony Mgongo 4.2 channel entertainment unit, expand suitcase with assorted clothes and other kitchen merchandise worth over MK3 million.

Prosecutor Mwangwena further told the court that the Police launched investigations which led to the arrest of the convict and recovery of the rifle and the said items.

During court proceedings, Mtendere pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

In his submission, Inspector Mangwena asked the court to give a stiff punishment to act as a deterrent to other would-be offenders arguing that such cases are rampart in the area.

Passing the sentence, Magistrate Kitty Nkhono agreed with the state prosecutor and ordered Mtendere to stay in jail for 10 years.

Davie Mtendere hails from Wisiki Village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.

