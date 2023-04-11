Adelaide Migogo vows to improve women’s football in Malawi

Adelaide Migogo who is contesting against incumbent Suzgo Ngwira for the position of president at the National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) has committed to take Malawi women’s football to greater heights with her seven key pillars.

This is coming as National Women’s Football Association will on Saturday, 15th April elect new office bearers during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) where Migogo will battle it out with Ngwira.

Migogo who is Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Board Member, told the local media that she is vying for the position of NWFA president with an aim to bring lasting solutions to deficiencies women’s football is currently suffering.

She said she does not only want to make Malawi women’s football the most entertaining sporting game, but also an activity that will as well create value for both clubs and players thereby raising the Malawian flag on international scenes.

“I want Malawi Womens football to be as big a brand as or bigger than our netball has ever been. My project seeks to create a new direction for Women’s Football in Malawi, building upon the aspirations of its founders like Emmie Mphande, Flora Mwandira, Charles Nyirenda, Chimwemwe Festino, Grace Mhango and David

Dube just to mention a few.

“I am also committing myself to the development of Women’s Football in Malawi and I will work with each affiliate, club, player, coach, fans, FAM and sponsors in advancing the Women’s Football Agenda,” said Migogo.

Through her blueprint, Migogo has provided a true dissection of the domestic women’s game, its realities, deficiencies and opportunities, making one to believe that she truly understands and appreciates the landscape of women’s football without any iota of pretence.

Her seven pillar manifesto which she has just unveiled include; rebrand Women’s Football, inclusiveness, club development, technical development, growth, good governance and success.

In her rebranding process, the candidate has among others committed to re-package and Sell, establish strong online presence, subcontract marketers, utilize already established stars, create ambassadors and raise profile of Women’s Football in Malawi.

On success, Migogo has said her administration will make sure that at least one COSAFA trophy is won by Malawi national women’s football team and added that she will make sure that more Malawian players are playing abroad.

“Our COSAFA results over the last few years show that Malawi has tremendous potential. What we lack are systems, structures, initiatives and the vision to move this potential to full-blown success,” she added.

She has also promised to create new avenues for revenue generation by setting a strong marketing drive which will identify new partners for national team as well as securing sponsorships for district leagues and creation of regional select sides.

At the AGM, delegates will also elect Vice Chairperson where Tsalakunja Chimanga is expected to go unopposed together with Lustica Gondwe who is vying for the position General Secretary.

On the other hand, Bertha Kawanga and Shambashe Kadzamira will battle it out for the position of Vice General Secretary, whereas Anne Mseteka and Winnie Nyondo at fighting the treasure role while Violet Bunya, Gabriel Chirwa, Lina Mtegha and Lackson Nyoni are the nominees for post of executive members.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM), has appointed Messrs Humphry Mvula, Chifundo Makandi and David Kanyenda as returning officers at the NWFA elections.

The Malawi women’s national football team which is nicknamed Scorchers, is currently on number 158 FIFA ranking and the highest ranking was in 2009 when it hanged on number 92.

