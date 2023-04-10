Tanzanian soldiers leave Malawi  

Tanzanian combat engineers have left Malawi about two weeks after they were deployed to restore and rehabilitate infrastructure destroyed by Cyclone Freddy.

The 59 were sent to the southern region of the country towards the end of March to assist in rehabilitation of infrastructure.

However, Zodiak Online has reported that the Tanzanian soldiers have left without carrying out any rehabilitation works as per their mission.

It is alleged that Malawian officials delayed to allocate the tasks to the Tanzania soldiers.

Deputy spokesperson for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Chimwemwe Njoloma, has said that the soldiers have returned at the end of their stay period.

Apart from the combat engineers, Tanzania also sent two helicopters and other military personnel to assist in delivery of aid people in the hard to reach areas. Tanzania also gave Malawi 6,000 blankets, 195 tonnes of maize flour, 31 family tents and medical supplies.

In Malawi, Cyclone Freddy hit 13 districts in the Southern Region where it caused floods and landslides that damaged roads, bridges, houses and crops. The impact of the cyclone displaced over 563,771 people and killed more than 600 people.

