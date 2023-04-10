Kanengo police prosecutors, investigators urged to speak the same language

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have conducted training for investigators and prosecutors with a call for the two offices to work in collaboration.

Opening the training, Station Officer for the formation, Davie Chilalire, Assistant Commissioner of Police said it is the need of management to see all officers working professionally in serving the people.

Chilalire said trainings like those remind officers on how best to handle issues whether during investigation or court proceedings.

“These lessons may look useless today but are very important and you will remember them in future. Therefore, I urge you to be attentive to the presentations so that you remain model police officers,” Chilalire said.

On his part, Station Prosecution Officer, Superintendent Solomon Mchawi said the training was organised after noting a gap between investigators and prosecutors.

Mchawi who was the main facilitator during the training emphasised that the two parties are expected to work closely saying this is important in securing convictions in court.

“These officers are very important in as far as criminal justice is concerned and following this training, we expect them to speak one language,” he said adding that there cannot be a productive station if cases do not end well in court.

One of the participants, Sergeant Nawomi Mangani of Mvama Police Unit described the training as very important as it reminded her of some issues she might have forgotten. Mangani then thanked management for the training saying following the session, she will not be the same again.

Follow us on Twitter: