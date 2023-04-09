Police CID chief in Nsanje dies in house fire

House fire has claimed the life of the Head of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Nsanje Police Station Assistant Superintendent Michael Phiri.

National Police Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya has told the local media that Phiri was alone in the house as his family is away when the fire started.

He said efforts by the police and neighbours to put out the fire yielded no tangible results.

The body of the officer was found burnt in a kitchen.

The fire also destroyed property in the house but the value of the property is not yet known.

Police suspect that an electrical fault may have caused the fire. However, Kalaya said an official investigation is underway which will reveal the real cause of the inferno.

