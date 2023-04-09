Foundation holds big walk for 700 needy MUBAS students

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Tiwafikire Charity Foundation (TCF) in partnership with Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) has held a big walk to raise K15 million for 700 needy students at MUBAS who are on verge of withdrawing from the university due to financial constraints.

Speaking during the Fundraising Big walk, Managing Director for Tiwafikire Charity Foundation (TCF) Amon Banda said that they decided to have the fundraising big walk to help student from MUBAS, since MUBAS has more students who are about to withdraw from the university due to financial problem.

“We thought of holding this fundraising to help MUBAS students, since many students here are struggling to find school fees, food and accommodation and we are believing that this is the one of way we can do to rise more than 15 Million Kwacha to the assist needy students.

“We are urging Malawians to support university students, since many students in various public universities are facing financial problems which make them to withdraw from the university,” Banda said.

In his remarks, President for Malawi University of Business Applied Science (MUBAS) Wyson Vinthenga said financial problems have led to mental health issues among students hence there is need to help the needy students.

“We have ask different stakeholders to assist us raising this fund through Tiwafikire Charity Foundation and we have faith that we will raise the required amount to assist the students.

“We hope that this fundraising will help students who are struggling with school fees to pay their tuition fee, and those who lack accommodation to find accommodation and those who lack food to find food,” he said.

Vinthenga further urged Malawians to assist the student with various items such as rental houses or fee, food and any amount of money.

Tiwafikire Charity Foundation is an organization which provide support to vulnerable, elderly and children and it started operating in 2021 and it is situated at Blantyre Naperi.

