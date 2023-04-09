Devotion: God is our Trust

The Bible in Psalms chapter 46 from verse 1 to 2 says: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, we won’t be afraid, though the earth changes, though the mountains are shaken into the heart of the seas.”

God is the very present help in trouble. Therefore, we run to God not away from Him. The mistake done by many Christians is to abandon God when they are meeting challenges. They stop studying the Word. They start looking unto the world rather than the Word of God.

In the book of Jeremiah chapter 17 from verse 5 to 8, the bible says: “Thus says the LORD: “Cursed is the man who trusts in man, and makes flesh his arm, and whose heart departs from the LORD. For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good comes, but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, a salt land and not inhabited. Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD, and whose confidence is in the LORD. For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, who spreads out its roots by the river, and shall not fear when heat comes, but its leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.”

Abandoning God is abandoning solutions. If you abandon a solution, there is no hope for you. Therefore, make up your mind that regardless of the situation, you will still abide in Him and His Word.

If you continue trusting in God and His Word, you will keep on standing in the midst of challenges. All who trust in man and things will fall down. Those who trust in God will keep on standing.

We read in Psalms chapter 20 from verse 7 to 8 that: “Some trust in chariots, and some in horses, but we trust the name of the LORD our God. They are bowed down and fallen, but we rise up, and stand upright.”

In the book of Psalms chapter 56 verse 11, the bible says: ” I have put my trust in God. I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?”

